The 2019–2020 season of Music at Christ concerts continues at Christ Lutheran Church at 7:15 p.m. March 4 at 3401 S. Dixon Road.
The concert will feature organist Erik Matson. Other concerts during Lent will follow on March 11, 18, and 25, and April 1.
Attendance is free of charge, but contributions to the Christ Lutheran Fine Arts Series are accepted. A Lenten midweek service at 6 p.m. and a light meal at 6:30 p.m. will precede each concert. All are invited.
