Due to the coronavirus pandemic, the Kokomo Park Band has suspended its upcoming July concerts.
The band announced the decision in a press release Tuesday afternoon following “recommendations released over the last few days regarding the risks specifically related to playing wind instruments,” according to the release. Studies are being conducted concerning aerosols from wind instruments.
“I’m terribly conflicted, but the issue is we have no data defining an official safe ‘social distance’ for wind players....” Jay Gephart, the band’s Artistic Director, said in the release. “They are recommending that groups curtail operations until some guidance can be provided concerning the spread of COVID-19 as it relates to the performing arts.”
Results for the studies should be available in mid-July, according to the release.
The annual Youth Multicultural Rhythm Workshop, scheduled to begin on July 8, is also postponed.
