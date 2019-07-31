Highland Park will be transported beyond the border at 8 p.m. today during Kokomo Park Band's final performance of the season.
The concert, with a theme of "South of the Border," will focus on “infectious music from our southern neighbors and includes songs from the Caribbean, Mexico, Central America and South America,” KPB’s Artistic Director Professor Jay Gephart said in a press release. Gephart, who is director of bands at Purdue University, will conduct the concert.
The event will feature trumpeter Bruce Knepper, a Logansport native and the assistant director of bands at Lafayette Jefferson High School. He will be performing “La Virgen de la Macarena,” a traditional bullfighting song popularized by Mexican trumpeter Rafael Mendez, according to the press release.
The band will recognize Mexican celebrations with "Symphonic Dance No. 3 (Fiesta)" by Clifton Williams, a Brazilian dance with "Tico-Tico" by Zequinha Abreu of Sao Paulo, and Cuban influences with "Danza Caribe" by Alfred Reed, according to the press release.
Some of the other selections will include John Philip Sousa’s “Pathfinder of Panama” and “Zacatecas” by Genaro Codina, often considered Mexico’s second national anthem.
In the event of rain, the event will move to the Kokomo High School Auditorium. Location changes are available via text alerts. To subscribe, text the message “@kpband” to the number 81010.
