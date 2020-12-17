Center Road, from Highland Springs Drive to Kyle Lane, will be closed for the next few days for railroad repairs.
Drivers should use Indiana 931, Alto Road and Albright Road as detours. The closure is expected to last for five or more days, weather permitting.
