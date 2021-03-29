Philips Street, between Sycamore and Walnut streets, will be closed on Thursday for utility work. 

According to the city of Kokomo, the closure will last just one day. 

Philips Street, between Sycamore and Walnut streets, will be closed starting Thursday, April 1 for utility work. 

According to the city of Kokomo, the closure is only expected to last one day. 

React to this story:

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Trending Video

Recommended for you