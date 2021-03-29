Philips Street, between Sycamore and Walnut streets, will be closed on Thursday for utility work.
According to the city of Kokomo, the closure will last just one day.
Windy with a mix of clouds and sun. High near 70F. Winds SSW at 25 to 35 mph. Winds could occasionally gust over 40 mph..
Cloudy with occasional rain showers. Low 38F. SW winds shifting to NNW at 15 to 25 mph. Chance of rain 70%. Winds could occasionally gust over 40 mph.
Updated: March 30, 2021 @ 1:30 pm
Philips Street, between Sycamore and Walnut streets, will be closed on Thursday for utility work.
According to the city of Kokomo, the closure will last just one day.
Philips Street, between Sycamore and Walnut streets, will be closed starting Thursday, April 1 for utility work.
According to the city of Kokomo, the closure is only expected to last one day.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.