Vaile Avenue, between Apperson Way and South Union Street, will be closed Thursday, Sept. 9, so NIPSCO can work on gas system upgrades, according to a release from the city of Kokomo.
Part of Vaile to close Sept. 9
- From staff reports
-
-
