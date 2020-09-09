Vaile Avenue, between Apperson Way and South Union Street, will be closed Thursday, Sept. 9, so NIPSCO can work on gas system upgrades, according to a release from the city of Kokomo.

Tyler Juranovich can be reached at 765-454-8577, by email at tyler.juranovich@kokomotribune.com or on Twitter at @tylerjuranovich

