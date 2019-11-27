The Kokomo Humane Society is inviting the public to its “Paws for Christmas” open house, scheduled for noon to 4 p.m. Dec. 7 at 723 E. Hoffer St.
The annual event offers visitors the opportunity to have pet and family photos taken with Santa and the Grinch. Refreshments will be offered, and animals may be microchipped at a special rate of $15.
“It’s always a fun day for everyone, including our staff members,” said Executive Director Karen Wolfe. “We love seeing all the happy faces and the variety of pets, many of which were adopted from the shelter. The event also offers the opportunity for visitors to see the shelter for the first time.”
Kokomo Humane Society is always in need of donations, including paper towels, dish soap, high-efficiency laundry detergent, and gift cards from PETCO, PETSMART and PetValu. Cash donations are always welcome. Those offering an item from the Christmas Wish List (shown on the organization’s website, kokomohumane.org) will receive a free beverage from the cat café.
For more information, call the shelter at 765-452-6224.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.