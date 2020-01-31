Parents who have a struggling or reluctant reader can find help at the Kokomo-Howard County Public Library, thanks to some animal volunteers.
During Paws to Read, a child chooses a book and then reads to one of the library’s furry friends. Certified cats and dogs listen while children of all ages practice their reading, providing a positive environment to grow children’s literacy skills.
Paws to Read is from 11 a.m. to noon Feb. 1, 15, and 22 at the Main Branch and from 11 a.m. to noon Feb. 8 at the South Branch.
