Community organizers are holding an event Friday to encourage solidarity and unity in the wake of the death of George Floyd and others.
The event, “No Space for Hate: Kokomo and Shut Up & Live” will be 6 p.m. Friday on the east steps of the Howard County Courthouse. This peaceful gathering will offer prayers and a moment of silence for unjust killings of black men and women in the U.S., according to a press release. Shut Up & Live co-founder, Jarrett Michael, who will speak at the event, encourages everyone to participate while embracing positivity and remain peaceful.
“This is not a riot, nor is this a protest. This is a community coming together praying for change. Not only for the world, but for our community as well. If we don’t come together, right now, in our community, we too will be destroyed,” Michael said.
The gathering also aims to call for change at a local level, according to the release.
Attendees are encouraged to practice good social distancing protocols as recommended by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention by wearing masks, standing 6 feet apart and avoid gathering in large crowds. Those who are feeling ill should not attend.
If you would like to volunteer or get more information, please contact the No Space for Hate: Kokomo Facebook Page at facebook.com/NoSpaceForHateKokomo or email Nicky Parry at nicoleparry55@gmail.com.
