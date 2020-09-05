Pencil holder is craft for kids Sep 5, 2020 1 hr ago Children ages 4 and up may make an owl pencil holder at the Kokomo-Howard County Public Library. The Kids Create craft is free. Drop in any time between 9:30-11:30 a.m. Sept. 12 at the South Branch, 1755 E. Center Road. Please wear a mask. React to this story: Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0 Tags Holder Pencil Craft Folklore Kid Owl Kokomo-howard County Public Library Mask Recommended for you The Goshen News Intranet Support local journalism We are making critical coverage of the coronavirus available for free. Please consider subscribing so we can continue to bring you the latest news and information on this developing story. PHOTO REPRINTS Graduations, games or events, order prints of your favorites photos from the Kokomo Tribune. CLICK HERE TO ORDER PHOTOS COUPON DEALS NEWSPAPER ADS This Week's Circulars Most Popular Articles Images Videos Commented ArticlesNational Guard deploys to Miami Correctional to cover staffingIndiana American Water begins water main flushing, ends Oct. 30Police: Kokomo man's wife turns over his drugs to officers after argumentContract fulfilled: GM hands over ventilator production after making 30,000 for U.S. stockpileHoward County currently experiencing 'minimal' COVID spread, new state measure saysKokomo woman arrested on 9 counts of fraudJudge rules in favor of city, Battle Ground in 2018 vehicle pursuit deathIndiana launching new guidelines for schools during pandemicLegends of the Park Band: Two long-time players instrumental in keeping local institution aliveHoward Co COVID cases increase to 1,086 Images Videos CommentedSorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.
