Kokomo Humane Society announced it has been awarded a $50,000 grant from the Petco Foundation to support its enrichment program, providing outside play time for both dogs and cats.
The Kokomo Humane Society, a nonprofit organization, has provided animal adoption, surrender and Animal Care and Control services to Howard County since 1852. In July of 2018, the move to the new humane society on the corner of Hoffer Street and Home Avenue was complete. With that transition, the level of care increased, as well as the save rate, which is now at 93%.
The Petco Foundation will help the Kokomo Humane Society to continue to progress in its life-saving mission. “We are so grateful for the Petco Foundation’s continued support and confidence in our organization. This grant will help to increase the number of lives saved while improving the quality of life animals have while in our care,” said Karen Wolfe, executive director.
For more information about the Kokomo Humane Society or the Petco Foundation, visit www.kokomohumane.org or www.petcofoundation.org. Join the conversation on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram or by using the hashtag #PetcoFoundation.
