Kokomo Community Cats TNR Program of Howard County announced it has been awarded a $2,500 grant from the Petco Foundation to support a feline spay-and-neuter initiative in Howard County.
The Petco Foundation investment will spay and neuter pet cats of low-income pet owners in Howard County for free on Aug. 21. For more information about the free spay-neuter day, call Kokomo Community Cats at 765-416-3299 or visit the Facebook page.
“The Petco Foundation’s support is critical in providing the funding we need to assist cat owners in need. Ensuring these pet cats are fixed will reduce the number of kittens being born and will help reduce the number of cats and kittens entering our shelters or being tossed out on the streets,” said Missy Kelly, program founder.
Kokomo Community Cats TNR Program is a nonprofit organization dedicated to improving the lives of free-roaming cats through education and resources and to help reduce cat overpopulation with an aggressive non-lethal trap, neuter, and return program that serves Howard County. Since 2014, Kokomo Community Cats has helped more than 3,100 cats and works closely with Kokomo Humane Society to reduce shelter intakes and increase adoptions.
For more information about Kokomo Community Cats, go to www.kokomocommunitycats.org or Facebook.
