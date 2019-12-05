Volunteers, food donations and contributions are needed for the 24th annual Favors Free Christmas Dinner. This year’s event will be at 1 p.m. Dec. 25 at First Baptist Church, 310 W. Taylor St. Deliveries can be arranged for shut-ins, the elderly, and Meals on Wheels recipients.
Founder Judy Favors said, “We believe that no one should be alone or have nowhere to go on Christmas Day.”
To volunteer or to donate, call 765-457-3853.
