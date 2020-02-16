Get your game on at the Kokomo-Howard County Public Library Main Branch, 220 N. Union St. During the Game On! program, at 5:30 p.m. Feb. 20, there will be board games and Nintendo Switch available for children of all ages to play for free.
Play games at Kokomo library
