The Kokomo Parks & Recreation Department (KPRD) is celebrating Park and Recreation Month with the fifth “Play on Kokomo” photo contest.
The community can participate by snapping a picture of their favorite City of Kokomo park, such as Highland Park, Kokomo Beach, Foster Park or any of the local trails, capturing how they “play on Kokomo,” according to a press release from the City of Kokomo.
To enter, post photos to social media platforms such as Twitter, Facebook and Instagram, with the hashtag #PlayOnKokomo2021. Submitted photos must have the hashtag in order to be considered, according to the release.
The contest begins Thursday. Photos must be submitted by Sunday, Aug. 1.
