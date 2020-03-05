Families with children birth through age 5 may participate in free play and circle time with stories, songs, and an activity at the Kokomo-Howard County Public Library’s Fun Day Monday Playgroup.
Kids will develop kindergarten-readiness skills. Caregivers will spend quality time with their children while developing relationships with other families.
The Fun Day Monday Playgroup will be from 10-11:30 a.m. on Mondays, March 9, 16, and 23, at the Main Branch, 220 N. Union St.
