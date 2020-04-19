announce that for the 31st year,
For the 31st year, the Dwaine and Louise Plummer Scholarship Fund will award scholarships to medical students and nursing students, according to Key Private Bank and attorney Jeffrey A. Lowry, of the law firm of Butcher, Ball, Lowry, McMahan and McClelland LLP.
Dwaine Plummer and his wife, Louise Plummer, established the Plummer Scholarship Fund to help graduates of Howard County high schools in their pursuit of nursing or medical careers.
Because they desired to see more young people enter the medical profession, this scholarship fund was established to encourage and help students who had an interest in the health care field but needed financial assistance to pursue their career objectives.
In 2019, two new scholarships were awarded to individuals planning to enter the medical profession and one medical scholarship was renewed, five new nursing scholarships were awarded and two nursing scholarships were renewed.
Key Private Bank and Lowry are the co-trustees of the scholarship fund. As co-trustees, they select and appoint a scholarship selection committee. In determining which candidates receive scholarships, the scholarship selection committee chooses candidates who have the following qualifications: a good scholastic standing; a sincere desire for an education in medicine or nursing; financial need to facilitate the completion of the recipient’s education; and sincere interest in fulfilling the medical needs of society.
Those who are interested in applying for financial assistance from the Plummer Scholarship Fund may apply online no later than May 15, 2020 at: https://app.smarterselect.com/programs/63426-College-Now-Greater-Cleveland.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.