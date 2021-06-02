Miami County
May 26, 11:05 a.m., deputies arrested Lea Gysin, 40, 100 block of East Warren Street, Peru, on a failure to appear.
May 26, 1:10 p.m., deputies arrested Lane Russo, 21, unknown address, on violation of criminal corrections.
May 26, 3:50 p.m., deputies arrested Taylor Bean, 21, 8400 block of East County Road 100 North, Denver, Indiana, on violation of pretrial release.
May 26, 4:11 p.m., deputies arrested Christina Ortega, 33, 2500 block of Kelly Avenue, Peru, on violation of parole.
May 26, 6 p.m., deputies arrested Julian Bailey, 23, 100 block of North 5th Street, Elkhart, on Class B misdemeanor possession of marijuana.
Thursday, 2:03 p.m., deputies arrested Darion Miller, 29, first block of East 2nd Street, Peru, on possession of paraphernalia, possession of methamphetamine and possession of marijuana.
Thursday, 11:33 p.m. deputies arrested Ross Stoppel, 54, 100 block of Franklin Street, Peru, on a Class B misdemeanor operating a motor vehicle while intoxicated, endangering another person.
Friday, 8:45 a.m., deputies arrested Steven Keefer, 31, 2100 block of Lathrop Street, South Bend, on a failure to appear.
Friday, 10:45 a.m., deputies arrested Alyssa Powers, 4400 block of South County Road 350 West, North Judson, on a failure to appear.
Friday, 11:05 a.m., deputies arrested Jonathan Melton, 45, 300 block of East 3rd Street, Peru, on a parole violation.
Friday, 12:14 p.m., deputies arrested Andrew King, 2800 block of West County Road 500 North, Rochester, on a Level 5 felony reckless homicide and a Class B misdemeanor false informing.
Friday, 3:30 p.m., deputies arrested Sherwin Lester, 38, 2000 block of South Beacon Street, Muncie, on a failure to appear.
Saturday, 1:14 p.m., deputies arrested Maggie Wilson, 26, 300 block of East 5th Street, Peru, on a Level 6 felony possession of methamphetamine, Class C misdemeanor possession of paraphernalia and a Level 6 felony neglect of a dependent.
Saturday, 9:15 p.m., deputies arrested Jacqueline Gunter, 39, 100 block of East 6th Street, Peru, on a Class C misdemeanor operating a motor vehicle while intoxicated.
Sunday, 3:02 a.m., deputies arrested John Golitko, 58, 800 block of South Broadway, Peru, on a Class C misdemeanor possession of paraphernalia and Class B misdemeanor possession of marijuana.
Sunday, 2:15 p.m., deputies arrested Timothy Bolen, 52, 10600 block of Vallonia Drive, Camby, on a Class A misdemeanor operating a motor vehicle while suspended.
Sunday, 6:19 p.m., deputies arrested James Fairchild, 49, 600 block of East County Road 1500 North, Akron, on a Class A misdemeanor driving while suspended, prior; Class A misdemeanor theft; and Level 6 felony burglary.
Sunday, 6:23 p.m., deputies arrested David Cook, 44, first block of East 9th Street, Peru, on a Class A misdemeanor domestic battery.
Monday, 1 a.m., deputies arrested Tino Moreno, 48, 2600 block of Capehart, Peru, on a Class A misdemeanor operating a motor vehicle while intoxicated.
Monday, 4:59 p.m., deputies arrested Adrienne Hardy, 48, 700 block of West Walnut Street, Kokomo, on a failure to appear.
Monday, 5:38 p.m., deputies arrested Karen Napier-Johnson, 60, 4600 block of Prairie Wood Way, Carmel, on a Class A misdemeanor operating a motor vehicle while intoxicated.
Tipton County
Monday, 3:22 p.m., deputies arrested Devonte J. Johnson, 29, Tipton, for Possession of Methamphetamine and Possession of Paraphernalia.
Monday, 5:40 p.m., deputies arrested Laurel B. Hogan, 37, Indianapolis, for Possession of a Controlled Substance.
