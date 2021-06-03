Arrests
Friday, 12:07 p.m., deputies arrested Andre Boston, 40, 900 block of East Monroe St., on a Level 6 felony domestic battery.
Saturday, 2:07 a.m., deputies arrested Gerald Hamisi, 20, Bowling Green, Kentucky, on a Level 6 felony deception and a warrant.
Saturday, 2:24 a.m., deputies arrested Shannon Unger, 46, 2300 block of West Jefferson Street, on a Level 6 felony possession of syringe; Class A misdemeanor possession of marijuana; and Level 6 felony operating a motor vehicle while intoxicated.
Saturday, 3:35 a.m. deputies arrested Patrick Pogue, 45, 1300 block of South Delphos Street, on a warrant.
Sunday, 4:33 a.m., deputies arrested Michael Shepherd, 34, 1100 block of North Philips Street, on a Class A misdemeanor criminal conversion; Class B misdemeanor possession of police radio; Level 6 felony resisting law enforcement; Class C misdemeanor reckless driving; and two warrants.
Saturday, 12:46 a.m., deputies arrested Anthony Clark, 45, 900 block of North Korby Street, on a warrant.
Saturday, 4:49 p.m., deputies arrested Austin Parks, 20, 1300 block of Peace Pipe Drive, on a Class B misdemeanor possession of marijuana.
Saturday, 8:15 p.m., deputies arrested Zachary Bowlin, 33, 1100 block of South Wabash Avenue, on a warrant.
Sunday, 1:36 a.m., deputies arrested Brayden Ray, 18, 1100 block of South Cooper Street, on a Class B misdemeanor criminal mischief and Level 5 felony burglary.
Sunday, 2:05 a.m., deputies arrested Scott Plank, 35, Walton, on a Class C misdemeanor operating a motor vehicle while intoxicated.
Sunday, 4:08 a.m., deputies arrested Rikita Nicholson, 33, 700 block of South Jay Street, on a Class A misdemeanor operating a motor vehicle while intoxicated.
Sunday, 9:44 p.m., deputies arrested Frank Abney Jr., 43, 300 block of North Webster St., on a Class A misdemeanor resisting law enforcement; Class B misdemeanor disorderly conduct; and Class B misdemeanor public intoxication.
Sunday, 9:45 a.m., deputies arrested Anthony Smith, 59, 400 block of Edgewater Drive, operating a motor vehicle while being a habitual traffic offender.
Monday, 3:26 a.m., deputies arrested Black Fivecoate, 34, 700 block of South Wabash Avenue, on a Class A misdemeanor possession of a schedule II, III, IV drug and Class C misdemeanor possession of a paraphernalia.
Monday, 3:30 a.m., deputies arrested Jesse Duncan, 46, 700 block of Menomonee Court, on a Level 6 felony possession of a syringe.
Monday, 8:46 p.m., deputies arrested Keon Jones, 35, unknown address, on a warrant.
Tuesday, 12:45 a.m., deputies arrested Steven Newgent, 32, 300 block of West Mulberry Street, on a warrant.
Tuesday, 6:05 p.m., deputies arrested Scott West, 52, 1900 block of Lynwood Drive, on a Class A misdemeanor criminal trespass, Level 6 felony theft and a warrant.
Tuesday, 11:34 p.m., deputies arrested David Langley, 57, 800 block of East Vaile Avenue, on a warrant.
Wednesday, 12:29 a.m., deputies arrested Anne Balsbaugh, 25, 2700 block of Rockford Lane, on a Class C misdemeanor operating a motor vehicle while intoxicated.
Wednesday, 3:27 a.m., deputies arrested Brandi Bradley, 41, 900 block of North Main Street, on a Class A misdemeanor possession of schedule I, II, III, IV, V drug; criminal trespass; and warrants.
