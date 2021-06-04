arrests
Wednesday, 10:50 a.m., deputies arrested Andrew Catron, 24, 900 block of Gulf Shore Boulevard, on a Level 6 felony domestic battery.
Wednesday, 8:10 p.m., deputies arrested Nicholas Shanks, 35, 5800 block of Seneca Trail, on a Level 6 felony criminal recklessness, Level 6 felony resisting law enforcement and Class A misdemeanor invasion of privacy.
Wednesday, 9:36 p.m., deputies arrested April Holloman, 34, 1200 block of East Markland Avenue, on a Level 4 felony possession of methamphetamine and a warrant.
Wednesday, 9:51 p.m., deputies arrested Mark Seifert, 44, Peru, on a warrant.
Thursday, 2:26 a.m., deputies arrested Hasan Tahat, 22, 300 block of South Main Street, on a warrant for operating a motor vehicle while intoxicated.
Thursday, 3:37 a.m., deputies arrested William Shaffer Jr., 36, 900 block of South Courtland Avenue, on a warrant for possession of methamphetamine.
Thursday, 4:13 a.m., deputies arrested Elizabeth Miller, 29, 1800 block of North McCann Street, on a warrant.
Wednesday, 12:56 p.m., deputies arrested Jeremiah J. Dowell, 28, Lawrenceville, Georgia, for residential entry.
Wednesday, 3:15 p.m., deputies arrested Gary L. Merritt Jr., 51, Cadiz, Kentucky, on a contempt of court warrant.
