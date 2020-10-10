For those needing holiday gift ideas, Samaritan Caregivers is offering popcorn from Popcorn Café to benefit the organization. Orders may be placed through Oct. 26 for distributions beginning Nov. 19.
One-gallon bags are available in caramel for $20, Chicago style (caramel/cheddar) $20, Cheddar cheese $15, jalapeno Cheddar $15, dill pickle $15, rainbow (variety of fruit and natural flavors) $15, dark chocolate sea salt $25, white chocolate pretzel $25 and Kokomo Krunch (caramel corn, pecans, cashews, peanut M & Ms, pretzels, drizzled with milk and white chocolate) $30.
Orders will be accepted at the office, 2705 S. Berkley Road, Suite 3C; from friends of Samaritan Caregivers; call 765-453-7611; or order online at Samaritan Caregivers FaceBook page or www.samaritancaregivers.org. Delivery and mail options are available.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.