Pork festival to have art show
TIPTON — The Tipton County Pork Festival Art Show is looking for artists and photographers to enter this year’s show, which is planned for Sept. 5 through Sept. 7. Work will be accepted from people from kindergarten through senior citizens in fine art, regular darkroom and digital darkroom photography.
A special exhibit this year will feature Zentangle-inspired art. This will be for show only. There will be no judging or prizes awarded for this exhibition.
For more information on the event, go to www.TiptonCountyPorkFestival.com and click on Art Show, or email lanak@bluemarble.net .
