INDIANAPOLIS — Post offices throughout the Greater Indiana District will be closed Sept. 2, 2019, in observance of Labor Day. There will be no mail delivery or caller service on that day. All services resume Sept. 3.
Customers who wish to purchase stamps, mail packages, or ship urgent letters or packages on Sept. 2 may use the self-service kiosks available at select post offices. The ATM-like kiosk accepts credit or debit cards, and can handle about 80 percent of typical postal transactions, such as weigh packages and dispense postage for Priority Mail Express, Priority Mail, First-Class Mail and Parcel Post. Self-service kiosks are accessible 24 hours a day, seven days a week.
To obtain the phone number of a specific Post Office, customers may call 800-ASK-USPS.
