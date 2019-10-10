INDIANAPOLIS — Retail services at post offices throughout Indiana will be closed Oct. 14 in recognition of Columbus Day. Regularly scheduled mail delivery, post office box and caller services also will be suspended for the holiday.
Customers requiring postal services can use the self-service kiosk available at select post offices. The ATM-like kiosk, which accepts debit and credit cards only, can handle 80 percent of the transactions conducted at the retail counter, such as buying stamps, mailing a parcel, or shipping an urgent letter or package by Express or Priority Mail. Access to a kiosk is available 24 hours a day, seven days a week. Go to usps.com, Find Locations, put in your ZIP Code, and you’ll find a nearby post office that has a kiosk.
Commercial customers are asked to check with their Bulk Mail Acceptance Unit for hours of operation. To obtain the phone number of a specific post office, customers may call 800-ASK-USPS.
Mail will be delivered as scheduled on Oct. 15. Post offices also will resume regularly scheduled retail lobby hours on Oct. 15.
