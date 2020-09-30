Let your preschooler go on a hunt outside the Kokomo-Howard County Public Library and try to find fall items. For the Fall I Spy program, from 9 a.m. to close on Oct. 7, and Oct. 14, at KHCPL South, come inside and get an I Spy sheet or call 765-453-4150 and one will be brought out to you.
Preschoolers invited to hunt at library
