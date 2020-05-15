INDIANAPOLIS — Effective 9 a.m. May 18, the Hoosier Lottery prize payment offices located in Indianapolis, Mishawaka and Evansville will re-open, by appointment only, for in-person redemption of prizes of $600 or more. Prizes up to $599 may be redeemed at Hoosier Lottery retailers.
To schedule an appointment, players should call 800-955-6886. All appointments must be scheduled in advance and same-day appointments may not be available.
Due to limited availability of appointments, players are encouraged to mail in any prize claims up to $99,999. Information on how to mail in a prize claim can be found at hoosierlottery.com/claim.
