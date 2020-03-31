INDIANAPOLIS – Girl Scouts of Central Indiana announced two new resources to serve girls and consumers during this time of crisis and isolation.
With Girl Scouts at Home, families everywhere can access self-guided, free activities to keep them engaged and connected to their communities and the larger sisterhood of girls. And with Girl Scouts Cookie Care, Hoosiers can safely order Girl Scout Cookies for home delivery or they can donate cookies to first responders, National Guard members, and others on the front lines keeping us safe.
The new Girl Scouts at Home platform reflects the exploration and interactive learning of Girl Scouts in a one-stop-shop format that lets both members and the public enjoy a variety of activities that cover STEM, entrepreneurship, life skills, and the outdoors (including from indoors). Girls can become space science explorers by observing the moon’s cycle, learn the basics of coding using step-by-step algorithms, and even delve into the science of happiness, using techniques to improve their mood in healthy ways.
The age-specific activities for girls of all grade levels are delivered through guided videos, text-based instructions, and downloadable information, making it seamless for families to incorporate into their daily lives. More program-based options will be added in the coming weeks, allowing girls to earn badges, tune in to live virtual events, and connect online for troop meetings and projects.
In these unprecedented times, Girl Scout Cookies can be a source of comfort for many, so Girl Scouts of Central Indiana and Girl Scouts USA have launched Girl Scouts Cookie Care as a way to safely order cookies for home delivery or to share the love by donating cookies to first responders.
The Girl Scout Cookie Program is the largest investment in girls annually and the financial lifeblood that helps Girl Scout councils deliver life-changing programming to girls across central Indiana. The COVID-19 pandemic hit the U.S. hard in the midst of cookie season, so many girls haven’t been able to sell their inventory due to social distancing and other safety precautions. Knowing that ample supply is available, and many consumers are seeking Girl Scout Cookies, Girl Scouts Cookie Care is primed to address these needs by allowing consumers to order from already available cookie inventory.
Consumers can also purchase cookies from Girl Scouts they know who are selling through the Digital Cookie platform.
Visit www.girlscoutsindiana.org to purchase Girl Scout Cookies and visit www.girlscoutsindiana.org/athome to access Girl Scouts at Home.
