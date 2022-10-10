Purdue Extension of Howard County will offer a ServSafe Food Manager class and examination Nov. 2 at the Center Township Trustee office, 213 E. Jefferson St., Kokomo.
The class will meet from 8:30 a.m. to 3:15 p.m., and the exam will begin at 3:30 p.m. The ServSafe Food Manager class focuses on multiple aspects of food safety, including foodborne microorganisms and allergens, personal hygiene and cleaning and sanitation. If the exam is successfully completed, participants will receive a certification, valid for five years, and their names will be added to the National Registry of Food Managers.
This certification is the highest available for food service workers. The course fee, which includes the class and exam, is $165. The cost to take the exam without the class prior is $65. Participants can register online at cvent.me/A9g398. For more information, you can contact Jane Horner at the Purdue Extension Cass County office, 574-753-7750.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.