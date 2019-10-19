Quilters announce October meeting 2 hrs ago Cindy Claycamp will be the speaker for a meeting of Kokomo Piecemakers Quilt Guild at 7 p.m. Oct. 22 at Indiana Wesleyan University, 1916 E. Markland Ave. Anyone interested in quilting is welcome. For additional information, call 765-243-1680. React to this story: Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0 Tags Guild Cindy Claycamp Piecemakers October Quilt Meeting Quilter Recommended for you 2019 Progress Issue PHOTO REPRINTS Graduations, games or events, order prints of your favorites photos from the Kokomo Tribune. CLICK HERE TO ORDER PHOTOS COUPON DEALS NEWSPAPER ADS This Week's Circulars Most Popular Articles Images Videos Commented ArticlesKokomo artist sues city over winter fall on Walk of ExcellenceWallick Mansion set to offer one-of-kind estate saleKokomo wins grant to help pave 15 miles'They're my battle scars': Fighting breast cancer tests toughness of 35-year-old Navy veteranPolice: Woman smuggled meth into prison while children left alone in hotelMissing Peru man found deadUAW letter to GM indicates that strike won't end quicklyStriking workers accept fiscal pain in hopes of better contractInd. 26 closed over U.S. 31 for next 30 days'A great man': Fallen Trooper Peter Stephan honored during emotional funeral and burial Images Videos CommentedSorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles. Entertainment NOW
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.