Cindy Claycamp will be the speaker for a meeting of Kokomo Piecemakers Quilt Guild at 7 p.m. Oct. 22 at Indiana Wesleyan University, 1916 E. Markland Ave.

Anyone interested in quilting is welcome. For additional information, call 765-243-1680.

