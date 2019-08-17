Race proceeds to benefit veterans
A local leadership team is raising money to help provide a safe, comfortable place to sleep for veterans at Jackson Street Commons.
A Leadership Kokomo class of 2019 team is partnering with the Indiana Army National Guard and the Family Service Association to host an Alien 5K race. The race, which will take place along the Industrial Heritage Trail in Kokomo, will take place Sept. 13.
The Odd Squad, one of several 2019 Leadership Kokomo teams, is hosting the event to help replace mattresses at Jackson Street Commons, an apartment complex for homeless veterans. The complex, which opened in 2014, houses more than 25 veterans who were formerly homeless.
Since opening, many of the rooms at the complex have had the same mattresses, most of them twin-sized. After speaking with Jackson Street Commons’ Director Angie Ciski, as well as several residents at the complex, the Odd Squad group decided to not only provide new mattresses but to replace several twin-sized with full-sized mattresses.
Registration for the race costs $35 for a single entry and $60 for a couple. T-shirts are guaranteed for those who register by Friday, Sept. 6. Trophies will be awarded for the fastest male and female participants, and medals will be provided for the first 50 finishers. The event also will feature a costume contest, with prizes for both individuals and couples.
Registration on the day of the event starts at 5:30 p.m. at the Kokomo Armory, 315 E. Markland Ave., and the race starts at 6:30 p.m. For more information on the event, visit the event page on Facebook by searching Alien 5K – Fundraiser for Jackson Street Commons, which includes a link for registration.
