Miss Susan’s September theme for Growing Readers is “Fun on the Farm” at the Kokomo-Howard County Public Library.
Stop by any library location on Sept. 14, Sept. 21, and Sept. 28 for a free storytime to-go kit. The packet of activities for preschoolers will be available while supplies last. Then go to the library’s YouTube channel, https://bit.ly/3fA7a99, to watch and listen to Miss Susan read a story each of those Mondays.
