Reassessment personnel will be out and about next week.
Employees from the Howard County Assessor’s office will be in western Howard County starting Monday, according to a press release.
They will be adhering to safety protocols, such as wearing mask and maintaining social distancing while gathering reassessment data.
For more information or if you have any questions, call the Howard County Assessor’s office at 765-456-2211.
