Between Thanksgiving and Christmas, more than 1 million units of blood could be transfused in the United States. Individuals are urged to give a lifesaving gift this holiday season by making an appointment to donate blood or platelets and help the American Red Cross ensure a sufficient supply is available for patients throughout the holiday season. Those with type O blood are especially needed.
Make an appointment by downloading the free Red Cross Blood Donor App, visiting RedCrossBlood.org, calling 800-RED CROSS (800-733-2767) or enabling the Blood Donor Skill on any Alexa Echo device.
In thanks for helping meet the urgent need, those who come to give blood or platelets now through Dec. 18 will receive a $5 Amazon.com Gift Card via email, courtesy of Suburban Propane. (Restrictions apply; see amazon.com/gc-legal. More information and details are available at RedCrossBlood.org/Thanks.)
Carroll County
Delphi
- 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Dec. 19, St. Elizabeth Healthcare Center, 701 Armory Road.
- 11:30 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. Dec. 19, Honan Hall, Monroe and Union streets.
Cass County
Logansport
- Noon to 5 p.m. Dec. 18, Woodbridge Health Campus, 602 Woodbridge Ave.
- 2 to 6 p.m. Dec. 21, Faith Lutheran Church, 6765 E. 800 North.
Royal Center
- 2 to 7 p.m. Dec. 30, Royal Center United Methodist Church, 204 S. Market.
Clinton County
Frankfort
- 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. Dec. 26, First Evangelical Presbyterian Church, 352 W. Clinton St.
Grant County
Gas City
- 2 to 7 p.m. Dec. 19, Gas City Rescue Squad Building, 5050 E. 500 South.
Marion
- Noon to 5 p.m. Dec. 16, College Wesleyan Church, 200 E. 38th St.
- 9:30 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. Dec. 27, Marion Public Library, 600 S. Washington
Swayzee
- 2 to 7 p.m. Dec. 16, Swayzee United Methodist Church, 306 S. Washington
Howard County
Greentown
- 1 to 6 p.m. Dec. 9, First United Methodist Church Greentown, 127 S. Meridian St.
Kokomo
- 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Dec. 10, Ascension St. Vincent, 1907 W. Sycamore St.
- Noon to 6 p.m. Dec. 10, Crossroads Community Church - Kokomo, 4254 S. 00 East-West.
- 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. Dec. 17, First Church of the Nazarene, 2734 S. Washington St.
- 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Dec. 21, Bethany Fellowship School, 600 E. 5169 North.
- Noon to 6 p.m. Dec. 26, Chapel Hill Church, 2600 W. Alto Road.
Miami County
Bunker Hill
- 8:30 a.m. to 2 p.m. Dec. 11, Maconaquah High School, 256 E. 800 South.
Mexico
- 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Dec. 7, New Life United Methodist Church, 3039 W. 400 North.
Peru
- 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Dec. 26, Dukes Memorial Hospital, 275 W. 12th St.
- 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Dec. 28, First Christian Church, 53 W. Main St.
