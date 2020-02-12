Patients fighting cancer need more blood than patients fighting any other disease, using nearly one-quarter of the nation’s blood supply. That’s why this February, the American Red Cross and the American Cancer Society have teamed up to encourage people across the country to Give Blood to Give Time, ensuring loved ones have the strength and support to battle cancer.
According to the American Cancer Society, one in three people in the U.S. will be diagnosed with cancer in their lifetime. An estimated 37,940 new cases of cancer will be diagnosed in Indiana this year. Many of these people will likely have a need for blood.
Upcoming blood donation opportunities:
Cass County
Logansport
3 to 7 p.m. Feb. 17, Elks Lodge 66, 1100 N. Third St.
Noon to 6 p.m. Feb. 18, Fairview Elementary, 840 S. Cicott St.
Walton
3 to 7 p.m. Feb. 24, Lewis Cass Elementary School, 6540 Indiana 218
Clinton County
Frankfort
11 a.m. to 5 p.m. Feb. 20, First Evangelical Presbyterian Church, 352 W. Clinton St.
Grant County
Gas City
3 to 8 p.m. Feb. 26, Northview Elementary School, 750 N. H St.
Howard County
Kokomo
10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Feb. 19, Bona Vista - Jill Dunn Center, 1800 E. Hoffer St.
10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Feb. 20, Indiana University Kokomo, 2300 S. Washington St.
9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Feb. 22, Bethany Fellowship School, 600 E. 5169 North.
9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Feb. 29, Knights of Columbus, 1631 Foxfire Lane.
Miami County
Bunker Hill
8:30 a.m. to 2 p.m. Feb. 25, Maconaquah High School, 256 E. 800 South.
Denver
1 to 6:30 p.m. Feb. 17, First Baptist Church of Denver, 111 N. Yorick.
8 a.m. to 1 p.m. Feb. 24, North Miami High School, 570 E. 900 North.
Peru
9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Feb. 22, Ivy Tech Community College, 425 W. Main St.
All blood types are needed to ensure a reliable supply for patients. A blood donor card or driver’s license or two other forms of identification are required at check-in. Individuals who are 17 years of age in most states (16 with parental consent where allowed by state law), weigh at least 110 pounds and are in generally good health may be eligible to donate blood. High school students and other donors 18 years of age and younger also have to meet certain height and weight requirements.
Blood and platelet donors can save time at their next donation by using RapidPass® to complete their pre-donation reading and health history questionnaire online, on the day of their donation, before arriving at the blood drive. To get started, follow the instructions at RedCrossBlood.org/RapidPass or use the Blood Donor App.
