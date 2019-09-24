FORT WAYNE — The American Red Cross urges people of all races and ethnicities to give blood or platelets to help increase the diversity of the blood supply.
The vast majority of blood types fall into one of the major blood groups. However, for patients with rare blood types or those who receive regular blood transfusions, blood must be matched closely — beyond the primary A, B, O and AB blood types — to reduce the risk of developing complications from transfusion therapy. The best match may be someone of the same racial or ethnic group.
Donors of all blood types, as well as all races and ethnicities, are needed to meet the needs of an increasingly diverse patient population. Appointments can be made by downloading the free Red Cross Blood Donor App, visiting RedCrossBlood.org, calling 800-RED CROSS (800-733-2767) or enabling the Blood Donor Skill on any Alexa Echo device.
As a thank-you, those who come to give blood or platelets during the month of October will automatically be entered for a chance to win one of five $500 gift cards redeemable at hundreds of merchants, courtesy of Tango Card. Terms apply; see rcblood.org/game.
Upcoming blood donation opportunities through Oct. 15:
Cass County
Logansport
Noon to 6 p.m. Oct. 3, All Saints, 121 Eel River Ave.
Noon to 6 p.m. Oct. 10, McHale Complex, 1212 Riverside Drive
Clinton County
Frankfort
8 a.m. to 1 p.m. Oct. 4, IU Health Frankfort, 1300 S. Jackson St.
Grant County
Gas City
2 p.m. to 7 p.m. Sept. 26, Gas City Rescue Squad Building, 5050 E. 500 South.
Marion
Noon to 5 p.m. Oct. 14, College Wesleyan Church, 200 E. 38th St.
Upland
8:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. Oct. 3, Taylor University, Euler Science Complex, 236 W. Reade Ave.
Howard County
Greentown
1 to 6 p.m. Oct. 14, First United Methodist Church Greentown, 127 S. Meridian St.
Kokomo
8 a.m. to 1 p.m. Oct. 8, Taylor High School, 3794 E. 300 South.
11 a.m. to 5 p.m. Oct. 10, Ross Medical Education Center, 196 E. Southway Blvd.
Noon to 6 p.m. Oct. 15, Crossroads Community Church - Kokomo, 4254 S. 00 East-West.
Miami County
Denver
1 to 6:30 p.m. Oct. 7, First Baptist Church of Denver, 111 N. Yorick.
Peru
8 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. Oct. 4, Peru High School, 401 N. Broadway.
Noon to 6 p.m. Oct. 5, Miami County Fairgrounds, 1079 W. 200 North.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.