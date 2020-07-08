Throughout July the American Red Cross and “Wonder Woman 1984" are joining forces to save the day for patients in need of lifesaving blood transfusions.
The Red Cross has an urgent need for blood donors this summer, as the COVID-19 pandemic has caused unprecedented supply challenges amid this uncertain environment.
Additionally, despite states lifting stay-at-home orders and reopening, many blood drives at businesses and community organizations continue to be canceled as these locations remain closed or restrict the number of individuals at any location.
As part of the partnership, the Red Cross is organizing a prop replica giveaway from the new Warner Bros. Pictures film “Wonder Woman 1984,” due to hit theaters nationwide on Oct. 2, to thank those who roll up a sleeve and help patients battling illness and injury.
Those who present to donate through July 31 will automatically be entered for a chance to win an authentic “Wonder Woman 1984” movie prop replica package, which includes the Golden Lasso and a pair of Gauntlets, identical to Wonder Woman’s from the film.
If you are feeling well, you may make an appointment to give by using the Blood Donor App, visiting RedCrossBlood.org, calling 800-RED CROSS (800-733-2767) or enabling the Blood Donor Skill on any Alexa Echo device.
There will be a blood drive from 1-7 p.m. July 14 at St. Patrick Catholic Church, 1204 N. Armstrong St.
Each Red Cross blood drive and donation center follows the highest standards of safety and infection control. Donors are asked to schedule an appointment prior to arrival and are required to wear a face covering or mask while at the drive, in alignment with Centers for Disease Control public guidance.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.