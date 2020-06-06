INDIANAPOLIS — The Indiana Region of the American Red Cross announced a summer schedule of free virtual Pillowcase Project presentations for children.
The Pillowcase Project is an emergency preparedness curriculum typically presented in classrooms, grades three through five, which the Red Cross moved to a virtual format to ensure children continue to learn this critical information amid the COVID-19 pandemic.
The program features interactive lessons focused on home fire prevention and safety and other potential hazards, such as tornadoes, hurricanes, floods and earthquakes. The American Red Cross Pillowcase Project aims to increase kids’ awareness and understanding of natural hazards and teach safety, emotional coping skills, and personal preparedness.
Upcoming summer Pillowcase Project presentations, and their registration links, are:
- Floods – 4 p.m. June 9, register at bit.ly/36T91mF
- Tornadoes – 10:30 a.m. June 18, register at bit.ly/2Aye5kl
- Urban home fires – 10:30 a.m. July 7, register: bit.ly/301s1Od
- Thunderstorms – 4 p.m. July 16, register atbit.ly/2zYmlKe
- Winter storms – 10:30 a.m. Aug. 4, register at bit.ly/3ctQBKa
- Earthquakes – 4 p.m. Aug. 20, register at bit.ly/2Xs20pD
For more information, contact katelyn.shields2@redcross.org.
