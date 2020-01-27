FORT WAYNE — The American Red Cross has extended its urgent call for donors of all blood types to give blood or platelets. With influenza escalating across the country and preventing some donors from giving, and winter weather threatening to cancel blood drives, the Red Cross now has a critical shortage of type O blood and urgently needs donors to restock the shelves.
Currently, the Red Cross has less than a three-day supply of type O blood available for patient emergencies and medical treatments. Type O positive blood is the most transfused blood type and can be given to Rh-positive patients of any blood type. While just 7% of the U.S. population has type O negative blood, it can be transfused to patients with any blood type and is what hospital staff reach for during emergencies when there isn’t time to determine a patient’s blood type.
Every day, the Red Cross must collect nearly 13,000 blood donations and more than 2,600 platelet donations for patients who rely on blood to survive. In Indiana Ohio Region alone, the Red Cross needs 350 donors each day to support patients being treated at 80 area hospitals.
Donors of all blood types – especially types O positive and O negative – are urged to make an appointment to give blood or platelets now using the Red Cross Blood Donor App, visiting RedCrossBlood.org, calling 800-RED CROSS (800-733-2767) or enabling the Blood Donor Skill on any Alexa Echo device.
Upcoming blood donation opportunities:
Carroll County
Flora
- 11:30 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. Feb. 13, Flora United Methodist Church, 107 E. Main St.
Cass County
Logansport
- 11:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Jan. 22, Ivy Tech Community College, 1 Ivy Tech Way.
- Noon to 6 p.m. Jan. 30, McHale Complex, 1212 Riverside Drive.
Clinton County
Frankfort
- 7 a.m. to 1 p.m. Feb. 7, IU Health Frankfort, 1300 S. Jackson St.
Grant County
Marion
- 9:30 a.m. to 3 p.m. Jan. 30, VA Northern Indiana Healthcare System, 1700 E. 38th St.
Swayzee
- 2 to 7 p.m. Feb. 10, Swayzee United Methodist Church, 306 S. Washington.
Upland
- 8:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. Feb. 12, Taylor University – Euler Science Complex, 236 W. Reade Ave.
Howard County
Greentown
- 1 to 6 p.m. Feb. 10, First United Methodist Church Greentown, 127 S. Meridian St.
Kokomo
- Noon to 6 p.m. Feb. 4, Crossroads Community Church – Kokomo, 4254 S. 00 East-West.
- 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. Feb. 11, First Church of the Nazarene, 2734 S Washington St
Russiaville
- 8 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. Feb. 1, Russiaville United Methodist Church, 180 N. Union St.
Miami County
Peru
11:30 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. Jan. 29, Parkview United Methodist Church, 1785 Indiana 19.
