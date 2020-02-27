The American Red Cross urges the public to join its lifesaving mission by giving blood or platelets this March in celebration of Red Cross Month. Donors of all blood types, especially type O, are urgently needed to help ensure blood is available for patients this spring.
Every day, thousands of patients depend on blood donations to help save their lives.
Make an appointment now by downloading the free Red Cross Blood Donor App, visiting RedCrossBlood.org, calling 800-RED CROSS (800-733-2767) or enabling the Blood Donor Skill on any Alexa Echo device.
Upcoming blood donation opportunities through March 15:
Burlington
1 to 5:30 p.m. March 3, Burlington Community Park, East Fifth Street.
Galveston
1 p.m. to 5 p.m. March 10, Galveston United Methodist Church, 515 S. Maple St.
Royal Center
9 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. March 9, Pioneer High School, 417 S. Chicago St.
Twelve Mile
2 to 7 p.m. March 4, Twelve Mile Community Building, 8030 E. Indiana 16.
Gas City
2 to 7 p.m. March 12, Gas City Rescue Squad Building, 5050 E. 500 South.
Marion
Noon to 5 p.m. March 2, College Wesleyan Church, 200 E. 38th St.
11 a.m. to 5 p.m. March 3, Wesleyan Health and Rehab, 729 W. 35th St.
Kokomo
11 a.m. to 5 p.m. March 5, Ross Medical Education Center, 196 E. Southway Blvd.
Noon to 6 p.m. March 5, First Friends Meeting, 1801 Zartman Road.
