Relay team to sponsor luncheon 3 hrs ago Nadia E. Miller will be the speaker for the Breast Cancer Awareness Luncheon from noon to 2 p.m. Oct. 5 at Mount Pisgah Missionary Baptist Church, 1599 E. Sycamore St. The free luncheon is sponsored by Relay for Life Team 130. React to this story: Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0 Tags Luncheon Nadia E. Miller Sport Awareness Relay Speaker Missionary Baptist Church Life Team Recommended for you PHOTO REPRINTS Graduations, games or events, order prints of your favorites photos from the Kokomo Tribune. CLICK HERE TO ORDER PHOTOS COUPON DEALS NEWSPAPER ADS This Week's Circulars Most Popular Articles Images Videos Commented ArticlesKokomo teen dead after late night shootingFire destroys east side stapleGM workers, unions picket on 931 as health care controversy sparks angerHoward Co. sued by family of man who killed himself in jail; another suicide confirmedMan gets 35 years for child molestationKokomo's Panda Express to open Oct. 4Striking workers question whether UAW leaders can be trustedAs forum looms, Kokomo mayoral race shrinks by oneDespite efforts, uncontrolled burn leaves smoke screen over townUp in smoke: Ban on flavored vapes intended to curtail use by teens Images Videos CommentedSorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles. Entertainment NOW
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.