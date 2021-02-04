Kokomo Rescue Mission is offering shelter from the cold as well as needed food.
Twenty-four hour shelter is available 365 days a year for men, women and women with children.
Along with providing shelter, free grab-and-go meals are available to the community from noon to 12:30 p.m. and from 4:30 to 5 p.m. every day from the dining room door on the east side of the building.
On Friday, Feb. 5, through Monday, Feb. 8, warm beverages and snacks will be available throughout the day in the dining room.
Masks are required and social distancing will be observed. Please call 765-456-3838 if shelter is needed.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.