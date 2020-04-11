Editor’s note: Area faith-based institutions should send their event submissions at least two weeks before the event to Kokomo Tribune Religion Calendar, 300 N. Union St., P.O. Box 9014, Kokomo, IN 46901, or email ktnews@kokomotribune.com. The deadline is noon on Wednesday. Be sure to include details of your event and the church’s street address and phone number.
Christ Lutheran Church
The 2019–2020 season of Music at Christ concerts has been canceled.
First Evangelical Presbyterian Church
Christ’s Resurrection will be celebrated Sunday with an online service via Facebook Live beginning at 9:30 a.m. The Facebook page is “First EPC Kokomo.” The event will include an assortment of hymns and contemporary songs, trumpet, special music, prayer, a children’s message and testimony from a college student. Pastor Joyce Harris will speak on “The Resurrected Jesus” (Matthew 28:10-28).
More information can be found on the church’s website, www.firstepc.com.
Fountain of Life Word & Worship Center
Resurrection Sunday Celebration will be at 10:30 a.m. April 12 at the church, 611 E. Jackson St.
The Pastor’s Aide Committee will observe Fellowship Sunday at 4 p.m. April 26. Special guests will be Pastor Stanford Bolden and Trinity Victory Missionary Baptist Church of Marion.
For information about any of the services, call the church at 765-236-0499.
Fuel Church
The church will be offering live streams of its worship experiences for Easter weekend on its Facebook page.
Services Easter Sunday will be 10 a.m., 11:30 a.m. and 1 p.m. On Monday at 10 a.m. and 2 p.m., there will be activities and videos for families to experience together. Hundreds of Easter kits will be provided to Fuel families during this trying time. Each kit will provide Easter eggs with the Easter story told as each egg is opened.
The church will have a virtual Easter egg hunt on Minecraft for all children 12 and under. An entire virtual world is being created with thousands of hidden eggs customized for Fuel Kids. It will be happening today, with first-, second-, and third-place gift card prizes awarded.
For further information, please visit www.thefuelchurch.com or the Facebook page, www.facebook.com/thefuelchurch.
Meridian Street Christian Church
The church has canceled all activities and will re-open when the government says it is safe to do so.
The church urges people “to maintain common sense and stay safe.”
Morning Star Church
Morning Star will worship on Facebook Live on Easter Sunday starting at 10:30 a.m. This Sunday’s title: “A Cure for the Virus.”
For more information, visit the church’s Facebook page or website: msckokomo.com.
New Beginnings Christian Fellowship
The community is invited to worship this Easter at New Beginnings’ YouTube Channel, Facebook page or website (www.nbcf.us). Services begin at 10 a.m., when Pastor Jeff Russell will be speaking on “Celebrating the Resurrection of Our Lord” from John 20.
If you have questions, or are in need of prayer, contact Pastor Russell at 765-776-0868.
Curtisville Christian Church
Worship services have been canceled due to concerns related to the coronavirus. However, the public is invited to go online and visit the YouTube channel of Minister James Snapp Jr. at https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCvaFGxpUMLFh1y8BXPpRDEw for a sermon and other resources. (Search for “James Snapp” at YouTube and the channel should appear.)
Anyone in need of prayer, and anyone in the area who requests the elements for observing the Lord’s Supper while restrictions due to COVID-19 are in force, is invited to call 765-623-4400.
