Fountain of Life Word & Worship Center
The Pastor’s Aide Committee will observe Fellowship Sunday at 4 p.m. April 26. Special guests will be Pastor Stanford Bolden and Trinity Victory Missionary Baptist Church of Marion.
For information about services, call the church at 765-236-0499.
Meridian Street Christian Church
The church has canceled all activities and will re-open when the government says it is safe to do so.
The church urges people “to maintain common sense and stay safe.”
New Beginnings Christian Fellowship
The public is invited to worship at the New Beginnings Christian Fellowship YouTube Channel, Facebook page or Website (www.nbcf.us) on-line at 10 a.m. Sunday. Pastor Jeff Russell will be speaking on “Erasing the Doubts of Thomas...and Ours!” from John 20.
If you have questions, or are in need of prayer, contact Pastor Russell at 765-776-0868.
Curtisville Christian Church
Worship services have been cancelled due to concerns related to the coronavirus. However, the public is invited to go online and visit the YouTube channel of Minister James Snapp Jr. at https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCvaFGxpUMLFh1y8BXPpRDEw for a sermon and other resources. (Search for “James Snapp” at YouTube and the channel should appear.)
Anyone in need of prayer, and anyone in the area who requests the elements for observing the Lord’s Supper while restrictions due to COVID-19 are in force, is invited to call 765-623-4400.
