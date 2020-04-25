Editor’s note: Area faith-based institutions should send their event submissions at least two weeks before the event to Kokomo Tribune Religion Calendar, 300 N. Union St., P.O. Box 9014, Kokomo, IN 46901, or email ktnews@kokomotribune.com. The deadline is noon on Wednesday. Be sure to include details of your event and the church’s street address and phone number.
First Evangelical Presbyterian Church
The church, 2000 W. Jefferson St., will begin a new eight-week sermon series Sunday titled “Complete IN Christ.” It begins to answer the question, “Who am I and our personal identity as one who has decided to follow Jesus and accept His gift of forgiveness.”
The series will explore positional truths and what difference they make in our lives today. Go to First EPC Kokomo FaceBook live streaming at 9:30 a.m. Sunday.
Fountain of Life Word & Worship Center
The Pastor’s Aide Committee will observe Fellowship Sunday at 4 p.m. Special guests will be Pastor Stanford Bolden and Trinity Victory Missionary Baptist Church of Marion.
For information about services, call the church at 765-236-0499.
Meridian Street Christian Church
The church has canceled all activities and will re-open when the government says it is safe to do so.
The church urges people “to maintain common sense and stay safe.”
New Beginnings Christian Fellowship
The church invites you to join in worship in the parking lot at 1900 S. Berkley Road. Worshippers are asked to observe all safety precautions and regulations while attending services in vehicles.
You may also join the New Beginnings Christian Fellowship YouTube Channel, Facebook page or website (www.nbcf.us) online at 10 a.m. Sunday. Pastor Jeff Russell will be speaking on "Lord, Give us Burning Hearts and Open Eyes," from Luke 24.
If you have questions, or are in need of prayer, please contact Pastor Russell at 765-776-0868.
Tipton County
Curtisville Christian Church
This Sunday, the sermon will be on YouTube. A link to the this Sunday’s sermon (and to other sermons) is at the church's new website: www.curtisvillecc.com. Look in the comments at YouTube for a song list.
