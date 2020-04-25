Kokomo, IN (46901)

Today

Partly cloudy skies this morning will give way to cloudy skies and rain during the afternoon. High around 65F. Winds E at 15 to 25 mph. Chance of rain 70%. Higher wind gusts possible..

Tonight

Overcast with rain showers at times. Low 44F. Winds NE at 15 to 25 mph. Chance of rain 60%. Higher wind gusts possible.