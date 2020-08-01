Editor’s note: Area faith-based institutions should send their event submissions at least two weeks before the event to Kokomo Tribune Religion Calendar, 300 N. Union St., P.O. Box 9014, Kokomo, IN 46901, or email ktnews@kokomotribune.com. The deadline is noon on Wednesday. Be sure to include details of your event and the church’s street address and phone number.
Calvary Baptist Church
Don Paff will perform for Calvary’s Gospel Hour at 4 p.m. Sunday at 1967 W. Boulevard. He is a Christian singer/songwriter who was born and raised in Indianapolis, Indiana. He served his country in the United States Marine Corps and earned a bachelor of arts degree in communications from Indiana University Purdue University Indianapolis.
Don is a member of The Indiana Gospel Music Association, which promotes Indiana gospel music artists and events to proclaim the gospel of Jesus Christ.
In his ministry, Don sings both southern gospel music favorites as well as original compositions written and composed to give testimony of his salvation experience. He and his wife, Cathy, also write music together.
First Friends Meeting
An American Red Cross blood drive is planned from noon to 6 p.m. Aug. 20 at the church, 1801 W. Zartman Road. Appointments are required at www.redcrossblood.org or by calling the Red Cross at 800-733-2767.
The church will be selling quarts and pints of homemade chicken or beef and noodles, mashed potatoes, and green beans Sept. 12, starting at 4 p.m., on a first come, first served basis. There will be curbside pickup only.
The sale is a fundraiser for the Peace Scholarship available to area high school students.
Please stay in your car and pull up to the main entrance to have your order taken. Orders will be taken and picked up outside only, drive-through style, at the main entrance.
Chicken or beef and noodles are $4 a pint and $7 a quart. Sides are $3 a pint and $5 a quart.
In His Image
The church will serve a country breakfast from 7 to 10 a.m. today at 2940 E. 50 North. A freewill offering will be taken, and carry-outs will be available.
Included on the menu are sausage, scrambled eggs, sausage gravy, biscuits, pancakes, orange juice, and coffee.
Main Street United Methodist Church
The church, 830 S. Main St., will have a free summer clothing giveaway from 9 a.m. to noon today. There will be clothing for adults and children.
Tables will be set up outside in the church parking lot. In case of rain, the giveaway will be moved inside to fellowship hall.
Morning Star Church
Join Morning Star Church at 10:30 a.m. Sunday on Facebook Live (Morning Star Church Kokomo) for a teaching series focusing on the transforming presence of the Holy Spirit in our lives.
The church also has returned to its building at 2900 E. Markland Ave.
New Beginnings Christian Fellowship
The theme for the 10 a.m. Sunday service is “If Only I Had THIS, I Could Do THAT!” and is based on Matthew 14: 13-21. The church is located at 1900 S. Berkley Road.
There is also online worship at the New Beginnings Christian Fellowship YouTube Channel, Facebook page or Website (www.nbcf.us).
If you have questions, or are in need of prayer, please contact Pastor Jeff Russell at 765-776-0868.
Refreshing Springs Church of God in Christ
On April 12, Refreshing Springs Church of God in Christ, 3112 Easy St., had its first live FM radio broadcast from the sanctuary on WTSX Power 104.9 FM.
Since the COVID-19 pandemic, the pastor and staff have sought to reach its members through radio. The church has been partnered with WTSX since 2014. The name of their sponsored gospel show is “For Your Glory,” which airs on Sundays from 7:30 a.m. to 3 p.m. It is the longest running gospel and inspirational program on FM radio in the Kokomo area.
On April 19, the church expanded its vision to include a drive-up service and live FM radio broadcast. Not only was it on WTSX FM in Kokomo, the service was simulcast to Miami, Florida, on WTSX affiliate Dablaze FM 88 and also on WTSX affiliate 103.7 DaBeat, Rockford, Illinois.
Pastor Wendell Brown has invited several churches to participate in this program. He said, “During this trying and difficult time, our city needs our encouragement and commitment.”
To bring the spirit of the Lord to the community by any means, Refreshing Springs Church also provides live Facebook and conference call feed. Refreshing Springs will continue to have a drive-in service as long as weather permits.
The church encourages everyone to practice all safety measures and obey all guidelines as it pertains to COVID-19.
Grant County
The Northmen will present the 21st annual Alan Godsey Memorial Northern Gospel Singing Convention today at Sunnycrest Baptist Family Life Center, 2172 W. Chapel Pike, Marion.
More than 20 Christian Music artists from the United States and Canada will perform at noon and 4 p.m. today. Matinee concert tickets are $10 at the door. Tickets are available at Tree of Life Christian Bookstore, 1500 S. Western Ave., Marion. Call 260-348-5162 or go to www.alangodseymemorial.com.
Curtisville Christian Church
Minister James Snapp Jr. will deliver the message “Ready To Suffer” at 10:15 a.m. Sunday at 737 N. 600 East, Elwood. (There will be no adult Sunday school.) The sermon is based on First Peter 4.
The sermon is also planned to be online; a link to the sermon (and to other sermons) is at the church’s new website: www.curtisvillecc.com . Social distancing guidelines will still be followed and masks are still available. Call 765-623-4400 for more information or to request prayer.
