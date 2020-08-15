Editor’s note: Area faith-based institutions should send their event submissions at least two weeks before the event to Kokomo Tribune Religion Calendar, 300 N. Union St., P.O. Box 9014, Kokomo, IN 46901, or email ktnews@kokomotribune.com. The deadline is noon on Wednesday. Be sure to include details of your event and the church’s street address and phone number.
Refreshing Springs Church of God in Christ
On April 12, Refreshing Springs Church of God in Christ, 3112 Easy St., had its first live FM radio broadcast from the sanctuary on WTSX Power 104.9 FM.
Since the COVID-19 pandemic, the pastor and staff have sought to reach its members through radio. The church has been partnered with WTSX since 2014. The name of their sponsored gospel show is “For Your Glory,” which airs on Sundays from 7:30 a.m. to 3 p.m. It is the longest running gospel and inspirational program on FM radio in the Kokomo area.
On April 19, the church expanded its vision to include a drive-up service and live FM radio broadcast. Not only was it on WTSX FM in Kokomo, the service was simulcast to Miami, Florida, on WTSX affiliate Dablaze FM 88 and also on WTSX affiliate 103.7 DaBeat, Rockford, Illinois.
Pastor Wendell Brown has invited several churches to participate in this program. He said, “During this trying and difficult time, our city needs our encouragement and commitment.”
To bring the spirit of the Lord to the community by any means, Refreshing Springs Church also provides live Facebook and conference call feed. Refreshing Springs will continue to have a drive-in service as long as weather permits.
The church encourages everyone to practice all safety measures and obey all guidelines as it pertains to COVID-19.
Congregation Yeshivat Tzion
The community is invited to a Musical Grill & Chill at 7 p.m. Sept. 6 at 614 W. Monroe St.
For more information, call 765-450-7051.
First Friends Meeting
An American Red Cross blood drive is planned from noon to 6 p.m. Thursday at the church, 1801 W. Zartman Road. Appointments are required at www.redcrossblood.org or by calling the Red Cross at 800-733-2767.
The church will be selling quarts and pints of homemade chicken or beef and noodles, mashed potatoes, and green beans Sept. 12, starting at 4 p.m., on a first come, first served basis. There will be curbside pickup only.
The sale is a fundraiser for the Peace Scholarship available to area high school students.
Please stay in your car and pull up to the main entrance to have your order taken. Orders will be taken and picked up outside only, drive-through style, at the main entrance.
Chicken or beef and noodles are $4 a pint and $7 a quart. Sides are $3 a pint and $5 a quart.
Morning Star Church
Join Morning Star Church at 10:30 a.m. Sunday on Facebook Live (Morning Star Church Kokomo) for a teaching series focusing on the transforming presence of the Holy Spirit in our lives.
The church also has returned to its building at 2900 E. Markland Ave.
New Beginnings Christian Fellowship
“When the Gospel Goes to the Dogs!” will be the theme at 10 a.m. Sunday at the church, 1900 S. Berkley Road. It is based on Matthew 15:10-28.
There also will be on-line worship at New Beginnings Christian Fellowship YouTube Channel, Facebook page, or Website (www.nbcf.us).
If you have questions, or are in need of prayer, please contact Pastor Jeff Russell at 765-776-0868.
Walton Christian Church
The church will host a Dan’s Fish Fry, drive-through only, from 4 to 7 p.m. Friday at 103 Bishop St. Tickets are $10 and proceeds will benefit Lewis Cass Buddy Bags.
The meal includes fish, tenderloin, slaw, chips and dessert.
Curtisville Christian Church
Minister James Snapp Jr. will deliver the message “Bridesmaid Waiting for the Groom” from Matthew 25 at 10:15 a.m. Sunday at 737 N. 600 East, Elwood. (There will be no adult Sunday school.)
The sermon is also planned to be online; a link to the sermon (and to other sermons) is at the church’s website: www.curtisvillecc.com . Social distancing guidelines will still be followed and masks are still available. Call 765-623-4400 for more information or to request prayer.
