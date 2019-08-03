Editor’s note: Area faith-based institutions should send their event submissions at least two weeks before the event to Kokomo Tribune Religion Calendar, 300 N. Union St., P.O. Box 9014, Kokomo, IN 46901, or email ktnews@kokomotribune.com. The deadline is noon on Wednesday. Be sure to include details of your event and the church’s street address and phone number.
Brookside Free Methodist Church
The church, 190 E. 400 South, welcomes Pastor Jeff Bradley as the new associate pastor.
He and his wife, Carol, are from Chelsea, Michigan, where he led the children and family ministries while being the associate pastor for the last 15 years. It was there that he dedicated his time to the children, choosing curriculum, developing staff, managing volunteers, presenting monthly live dinner theaters, orchestrating outreach events, and running multiple large and small group programs. Bradley also was responsible for hospital visitation, men’s ministry and preaching.
Bradley graduated with a master of arts degree in religion and Christian education from Asbury Theological Seminary in Lexington, Kentucky. The Bradleys have three grown children and two grandchildren.
While Bradley will not officially start his duties until Monday, he will be preaching on Sunday at 10:10 a.m.
On Aug. 11, there will be a meet-and-greet after a picnic lunch provided by the women of the church immediately following morning worship. A freewill offering will be accepted, with proceeds to help defer the cost of the fall women’s retreat.
Christ Lutheran Church
The 2018–2019 Music at Christ concert series continues at 3401 S. Dixon Road with a special performance during the 11 a.m. worship service Sunday. Two handbell solo pieces will be presented by Olesya Savinkova, who is from Russia. She now serves as minister of music at Servants of Christ Lutheran Church, Indianapolis.
First Friends Meeting
The American Red Cross will have a blood drive from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Aug. 10 at First Friends Meeting of Kokomo, 1801 W. Zartman Road. Walk-ins are welcome, or donors may visit www.redcrossblood.org to schedule an appointment.
Fountain of Life Word & Worship Center
Bishop Charles E. Glenn will be teaching from Mark 4:19 on Sunday. The subject will be “Your Destiny Has a Stalker” during the 10:30 a.m. worship celebration at the church, 611 E. Jackson St. For more information, call the church at 765-236-0499.
On Aug. 11, Fountain of Life will celebrate its 25th annual Bishop’s Birthday Celebration during the 10:30 a.m. Worship Celebration. The guest speaker will be Overseer Lisa Faulkner. She is the pastor of the Faith Tabernacle Fountain of Life in Wood River, Illinois. Everyone is invited. For more information, call the church at 765-236-0499.
Good Shepherd Lutheran Church
The church, 121 Santa Fe Blvd., has opened The Shepherd’s Closet to offer free new, gently-used, clean clothing for all ages, men, women and children. There also will be shoes and purses.
The closet is open from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. the first Monday of each month.
Highland Park Church
The church, 516 W. Sycamore St., will offer a series, “Get Rolling with Romans,” at 10:30 a.m. Sundays through Oct. 20. Pastor Ed Vasicek will share the Jewish roots of Paul’s teachings in Romans as the series progresses, covering Romans 1-5. All are welcome.
At 6:30 p.m. most Sundays, the church offers a study group looking at Vasicek’s first book, “The Midrash Key.” The study will demonstrate how many of Jesus’ teachings are expositions of Old Testament passages or address the matters debated by the rabbis in first-century Judaism. Regular participants are given free copies, or a copy can be purchased online at Amazon.com. Participants can attend without a book if they prefer. If not in contact with church events schedules, check with the church to make sure the study is on by calling 765-452-1779.
In His Image
The church will serve a country breakfast from 7 to 10 a.m. today at 2940 E. 50 North.
Items on the menu are sausage, scrambled eggs, sausage gravy, biscuits, pancakes, orange juice and coffee.
Freewill offerings will be accepted, and carry-outs will be available. Call 765-452-7889.
Morning Star Church
Morning Star will continue its sermon series “TRANSFORMED — What God Says About Every Essential Area of Our Lives” during the traditional worship at 8:45 a.m. and modern worship at 10:45 a.m. at 2900 E. Markland Ave.
It will explain how God’s Word is the only answer that promises to transform lives from the inside out … spiritually, physically, mentally, emotionally, relationally, financially, and vocationally.
Visit mscKokomo.com for more information.
New Beginnings Christian Fellowship
“Caleb: A Man With His Eyes on the Prize” will be the title of Pastor Jeff Russell’s message at 10 a.m. Sunday at the church, 1900 S. Berkley Road, just north of Kokomo High School.
The message is the conclusion to a sermon series titled “Unsuspecting Characters In God’s Eternal Story” and it will be based on Joshua 14:6-15 and Numbers 13-14. In this message you will be challenged to cultivate a life that trusts God, responds to his call, and lives out that call with passion and inspiration.
There will be an Encounter Service at 6 p.m. at the church.
For more information, call Russell at 765-776-0868.
Russiaville United Methodist Church
Hawg Heaven’s fish and tenderloin fry will be 4:30 to 8 p.m. Wednesday at 180 N. Union St., Russiaville.
The meals are $10 for adults, $5 for children 6 through 12, and free for children 5 and younger. Desserts are extra.
A silent auction is planned.
Sycamore Friends Church
The church, 1148 N. 1100 East, Greentown, is selling Sechler Pickles as a fundraiser to purchase a phone tree system for the church that notifies members about prayer requests and events.
Several varieties of pickles are available, including sweet and dill pickles, flavored pickles, pickles mixed with onion and cauliflower. There are two sizes, 16-ounce and half-gallon. Prices vary.
Orders will be accepted until Sunday and may be placed by calling Gloria Reed at 765-922-7505. Payment will be accepted at time of delivery.
Cass County
Baptist Temple
Robert Moore will perform a series of organ recitals through August at the church, Seventh Street and Broadway in Logansport. The programs last approximately 30 minutes and begin at 4 p.m.
The programs are: Aug. 9, “Music Old and New”; Aug. 16, “Mozart, American, Strauss”; Aug. 23, featuring Julia Jones, harpist; and Aug. 30, “Music from Opera.”
Life Gate Church
Dove and Grammy Award-winning recording artist David Phelps will be featured in concert at 7 p.m. Sunday at the church, 831 Burlington Ave., Logansport.
Phelps earned a bachelor’s degree in music from Baylor University. Since then, he has become a nationally celebrated vocalist best known as the tenor for the multiple Grammy and Dove Award-winning Gaither Vocal Band.
Many of the songs featured during the Sunday program are included on Phelps’ new release, “Hymnal.” They include “Amazing Grace,” “How Great Thou Art,” “In the Garden,” “Victory in Jesus” and “It Is Well With My Soul.”
Event information may be obtained by calling 574-722-5282 or visiting www.davidphelps.com. Ticket information is also available by calling 800-965-9324 or www.itickets.com.
Grant County
Sunnycrest Baptist Family Life Center
The Northmen will conclude the 10th annual Alan Godsey Memorial Northern Gospel Singing Convention at the church, 2172 W. Chapel Pike, Marion, at 4 p.m. today.
More than 40 Christian music artists from the United States and Canada will participate.
For more information, call Cathy Godsey at 260-348-5164.
Tipton County
Curtisville Christian Church
Minister James Snapp Jr. will deliver the sermon “The Walking Dead and Alive” at 10:15 a.m. Sunday at 737 N. 600 East, four miles northwest of Elwood.
For more information or for prayer, call 765-623-4400. A map to the church building, and other resources, can be found at at www.curtisvillechristianchurch.org .
Kempton Methodist Episcopal Church
“TRANSFORMED — What God Says About Every Essential Area of Our Lives” is the sermon series underway at the church, 208 S. West St.
