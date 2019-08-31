Editor’s note: Area faith-based institutions should send their event submissions at least two weeks before the event to Kokomo Tribune Religion Calendar, 300 N. Union St., P.O. Box 9014, Kokomo, IN 46901, or email ktnews@kokomotribune.com. The deadline is noon on Wednesday. Be sure to include details of your event and the church’s street address and phone number.
Brookside Free Methodist Church
The church, 190 E. 400 South, will launch a new program for children in pre-kindergarten through sixth-grade beginning Sept 4. Jesus and Me will be 6:45 to 8 p.m. and will offer activities similar to scouting, including earning badges.
At the same time, Bible study and worship will be available for adults.
Calvary Baptist Church
The Jubilees (Warren and Kathy Johnson, David and Kristy Birnell) will perform at 4 p.m. Sept. 8 during the Gospel Hour at 1967 W. Boulevard. A love offering will be taken.
The group, from Peru, began singing in 2000 at the Northern Gospel Singing Convention in Marion, Indiana, winning the talent search contest. Singing at local churches allowed the group to make its first recording in 2001. Since then they have made five more recordings in Nashville, Tennessee. They have traveled from Canada to the Bahamas.
Calvary Baptist has begun a monthly modern worship that runs the fourth Sunday at 6:03 p.m. The service features contemporary music and a short message. A freewill offering is taken.
First Friends Meeting
The church, 1801 W. Zartman Road, will serve a chicken or beef and noodle dinner from 4 to 7 p.m. Sept. 21. The dinner will be a fundraiser for the Peace Scholarship Committee, which awards annual scholarships to area high school students.
Meals include chicken or beef and noodles, mashed potatoes, green beans, rolls, and drink for $8. Desserts are $1. Noodle sundaes are $4. Meals for children ages 3 through 10 are $3.50 and children younger than 3 eat free. Dry noodles are sold by the pound, and menu items are also available by the quart or by the pint. Carry-outs are available.
Highland Park Church
Awana, a free Bible-oriented youth club, is offered most Wednesdays beginning Sept. 4 at the church, 516 W. Sycamore St. The club, for ages 3 (by July) through grade six begins at 6:15 p.m. and ends at 7:45 p.m. The meetings feature puppets, a Bible story lesson, Bible memory time, and a game time.
The church is located at 516 W. Sycamore St. For further information, please email the church at church@highlandpc.com or call 765-452-1779.
Awana is an international youth organization, with over one million children attending worldwide every week. For more information about Awana, log on to www.awana.org.
Hillside Missionary Baptist Church
Rusty Nail Crossing will be featured during 5th Saturday Night Singing at 6 p.m. today at 12080 W. 100 North (Indiana 22 West).
Kokomo Unitarian Universalist Fellowship
Vincent Jones, a Howard County Gulf War veteran and author, will share his experiences with a presentation, “Insights of a Homeless Veteran,” at 10 a.m. Sept. 15 at 800 S. Market St.
The public is welcome to attend.
Morning Star Church
“Why the Government Can’t Save You” will be the sermon title during the traditional worship at 8:45 a.m. and modern worship at 10:45 a.m. Sunday at 2900 E. Markland Ave.
Visit mscKokomo.com for more information.
Shiloh United Methodist Church
A community breakfast will be served from 7:30 to 9:30 a.m. Sept. 21 at the church, 5741 W. 100 North.
A freewill offering will be accepted.
St. Andrew Episcopal Church
A fall craft bazaar is planned for 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Sept. 28 at the church, 602 W. Superior St.
A few booth spaces are available for $30. Call 765-452-6591 or 765-437-3578 for more information
St. Luke’s United Methodist Church
Craft vendors may apply for the St. Luke’s United Methodist’s Angel Attic Bazaar, which will be 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. Oct. 12 at 700 Southway Blvd. E.
Booth rental is $30, and an application may be obtained by calling 765-210-2846 or the church office at 765-453-0555.
St. Patrick Catholic Church
The American Red Cross bloodmobile will be parked in the St. Patrick parking lot alongside North Washington Street from 1 to 6 p.m. Tuesday.
All blood types are needed, especially type O and type O negative blood. Individuals can make an appointment to donate blood by visiting RedCrossBlood.org, calling 800-733-2767, by downloading the free American Red Cross blood donor app, or they may simply stop by the bloodmobile Sept. 3. The Red Cross has only a two-day supply of most blood types and blood is being distributed to hospitals faster than the donations are coming in. Type O negative blood can be transfused to patients with any blood type and is what emergency room personnel reach for when there’s no time to determine an accident victim’s blood type.
The blood drive is being sponsored by the Pro-Life Ministry at St. Patrick Church.
St. John the Baptist Catholic Church
Grammy and Dove Award-winning Christian artist John Michael Talbot will perform at 2 p.m. Sept. 22 in Tipton High School Auditorium, 619 S. Main St. The cost is $25 for general seating and $50 for a VIP package. Proceeds will benefit St. John’s building fund.
To order tickets, go to www.stjohnstipton.com.
