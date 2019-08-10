Editor’s note: Area faith-based institutions should send their event submissions at least two weeks before the event to Kokomo Tribune Religion Calendar, 300 N. Union St., P.O. Box 9014, Kokomo, IN 46901, or email ktnews@kokomotribune.com. The deadline is noon on Wednesday. Be sure to include details of your event and the church’s street address and phone number.
Aglow International Kokomo Community Lighthouse
A DVD of Graham Cooke speaking to the organization’s conference in Spokane, Washington, will be shown during a meeting from 10 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. Aug. 17 at Stars of Light Church, 809 S. Elizabeth St. His life and ministry are marked by his intimate and unreserved two-way friendship with the Lord.
For more information, call 765-452-3234.
Brookside Free Methodist Church
The church, 190 E. 400 South, will have a meet-and-greet Sunday for new Associate Pastor Jeff Bradley. It will be after a picnic lunch provided by the women of the church immediately following the 10:10 a.m. worship service.
A freewill offering will be accepted, with proceeds to help with the cost of the fall women’s retreat.
Christ the King Anglican Church
The church is offering a ministry of prayer and pastoral conversation on Thursday mornings from 10 to 11:30 a.m. (or noon, as needed) at the Big Ben Coffee Shop, 1230 W. Jefferson St. The public is invited to join for prayer for yourself or others. Those unable to attend, but still want prayer, may contact Father Michael Henry at 765-513-7549.
Worship is 10:30 a.m. Sundays in the chapel at Christ Lutheran Church, 3401 S. Dixon Road (corner of Dixon and Zartman roads).
First Friends Meeting
The American Red Cross will have a blood drive from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. today at First Friends Meeting of Kokomo, 1801 W. Zartman Road. Walk-ins are welcome, or donors may visit www.redcrossblood.org to schedule an appointment.
Fountain of Life Word & Worship Center
Fountain of Life will celebrate its 25th annual Bishop’s Birthday Celebration during the 10:30 a.m. Worship Celebration Sunday. The guest speaker will be Overseer Lisa Faulkner. She is pastor of the Faith Tabernacle Fountain of Life in Wood River, Illinois. Everyone is invited. For more information, call the church at 765-236-0499.
Highland Park Church
The church, 516 W. Sycamore St., will offer a series, “Get Rolling with Romans,” at 10:30 a.m. Sundays through Oct. 20. Pastor Ed Vasicek will share the Jewish roots of Paul’s teachings in Romans as the series progresses, covering Romans 1-5. All are welcome.
At 6:30 p.m. most Sundays, the church offers a study group looking at Vasicek’s first book, “The Midrash Key.” The study will demonstrate how many of Jesus’ teachings are expositions of Old Testament passages or address the matters debated by the rabbis in first-century Judaism. Regular participants are given free copies, or a copy can be purchased online at Amazon.com. Participants can attend without a book if they prefer. If not in contact with church events schedules, check with the church to make sure the study is on by calling 765-452-1779.
Morning Star Church
Morning Star will continue its sermon series “TRANSFORMED -- What God Says About Every Essential Area of Our Lives” during the traditional worship at 8:45 a.m. and modern worship at 10:45 a.m. at 2900 E. Markland Ave.
It will explain how God’s Word is the only answer that promises to transform lives from the inside out … spiritually, physically, mentally, emotionally, relationally, financially, and vocationally.
Visit mscKokomo.com for more information.
New Beginnings Christian Fellowship
“God Has a Mission and His Mission Has a Church” is the theme of a new sermon series at New Beginnings, 1900 S. Berkley Road, just north of Kokomo High School. Pastor Jeff Russell’s message at 10 a.m. Sunday will be “God’s Universal Mission,” and it will be based on Genesis 12:1-3. Even before God created anything, he had a mission. We will become aware of his mission and be challenged to respond to it.
There will be an Encounter Service at 6 p.m. Wednesday.
For more information, call Russell at 765-776-0868.
Russiaville Friends Church
Tom Zobrist, father of Chicago Cubs player Ben Zobrist, will speak Aug. 25 at the church, 270 E. Main St. Seating is limited to the first 200 people.
His free presentation at 6 p.m. will focus on his book, “Look What God Can Do,” which describes how Ben was led to play baseball straight from high School. It also will discuss the role a parent plays when a child is choosing a college.
Second Missionary Baptist Church
“Then & Now … Reflecting for the Future” will be the theme as the church celebrates 20 years of the preaching ministry of the Rev. Dr. William J. Smith Jr. at 7 p.m. Aug. 23 at 818 Apperson Way N.
The celebration will begin with a concert by The Saint Stephen Baptist Church Choir from Louisville, Kentucky. Vendors will be available in the church’s activity center from 5 to 10 p.m.
Shiloh United Methodist Church
Shiloh Missions Commission will host an old-fashioned ice cream social from 4 to 6 p.m. Sunday in the Fellowship Hall, 5741 W. 100 North (Indiana 22). Shiloh’s own gospel quartet, Touch of Sunday, will provide the music.
A serving of pie or cake will be $1.50. Each scoop of vanilla or butter pecan ice cream will be $1. Lemonade per cup will be 50 cents. A cookie or brownie bag will be 50 cents each. Dress is summertime casual. Call the church office at 765-457-3140 for more information.
The church is located on the south side of the road and has a gold steeple on the ground.
St. Luke’s United Methodist Church
Craft vendors may apply for the St. Luke’s United Methodists Angel Attic Bazaar, which will be 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. Oct. 12.
Booth rental is $30, and an application may be obtained by calling 765-210-2846 or the church office at 765-453-0555.
Cass County
Baptist Temple
Robert Moore will perform a series of organ recitals through August at the church, Seventh Street and Broadway in Logansport. The programs last approximately 30 minutes and begin at 4 p.m.
The programs are: Aug. 16, “Mozart, American, Strauss”; Aug. 23, featuring Julia Jones, harpist; and Aug. 30, “Music from Opera.”
Tipton County
Curtisville Christian Church
At 10:15 a.m. Sunday, Minister James Snapp Jr. will deliver the sermon, “Manifesto for Peaceful Living,” at 737 N. 600 East. Sunday School begins at 9:30 a.m., and Bible study is 6 p.m. Wednesday.
For more information or for prayer, call 765-623-4400. A map to the church building, and other resources, can be found at www.curtisvillechristianchurch.org .
Kempton Methodist Episcopal Church
“TRANSFORMED -- What God Says About Every Essential Area of Our Lives” is the sermon series underway at the church, 208 S. West St.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.