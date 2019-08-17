Editor’s note: Area faith-based institutions should send their event submissions at least two weeks before the event to Kokomo Tribune Religion Calendar, 300 N. Union St., P.O. Box 9014, Kokomo, IN 46901, or email ktnews@kokomotribune.com. The deadline is noon on Wednesday. Be sure to include details of your event and the church’s street address and phone number.
Aglow International Kokomo Community Lighthouse
A DVD of Graham Cooke speaking to the organization’s conference in Spokane, Washington, will be shown during a meeting from 10 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. today at Stars of Light Church, 809 S. Elizabeth St. His life and ministry are marked by his intimate and unreserved two-way friendship with the Lord.
For more information, call 765-452-3234.
Christ the King Anglican Church
The church is offering a ministry of prayer and pastoral conversation on Thursday mornings from 10 to 11:30 a.m. (or noon, as needed) at the Big Ben Coffee Shop, 1230 W. Jefferson St. The public is invited to join for prayer for yourself or others. Those unable to attend, but still want prayer, may contact Father Michael Henry at 765-513-7549.
Worship is 10:30 a.m. Sundays in the chapel at Christ Lutheran Church, 3401 S. Dixon Road (corner of Dixon and Zartman roads).
First Friends Meeting
A rummage sale is planned for 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. today at 1801 W. Zartman Road.
The church will serve a chicken or beef and noodle dinner from 4 to 7 p.m. Sept. 21. The dinner will be a fundraiser for the Peace Scholarship Committee, which awards annual scholarships to area high school students.
Meals include chicken or beef and noodles, mashed potatoes, green beans, rolls, and drink for $8. Desserts are $1. Noodle Sundaes are $4. Meals for children ages 3 through 10 are $3.50 and children younger than 3 are free. Dry noodles are sold by the pound and menu items are also available by the quart and by the pint. Carry-outs are available.
Highland Park Church
The church, 516 W. Sycamore St., will offer a series, “Get Rolling with Romans,” at 10:30 a.m. Sundays through Oct. 20. Pastor Ed Vasicek will share the Jewish roots of Paul’s teachings in Romans as the series progresses, covering Romans 1-5. All are welcome.
At 6:30 p.m. most Sundays, the church offers a study group looking at Vasicek’s first book, “The Midrash Key.” The study will demonstrate how many of Jesus’ teachings are expositions of Old Testament passages or address the matters debated by the rabbis in first-century Judaism. Regular participants are given free copies, or a copy can be purchased online at Amazon.com. Participants can attend without a book if they prefer. If not in contact with church events schedules, check with the church to make sure the study is on by calling 765-452-1779.
Hillside Missionary Baptist Church
Rusty Nail Crossing will be featured during 5th Saturday Night Singing at 6 p.m. Aug. 31 at 12080 W. 100 North (Indiana 22 West).
Morning Star Church
Morning Star will continue its sermon series “TRANSFORMED — What God Says About Every Essential Area of Our Lives” during the traditional worship at 8:45 a.m. and modern worship at 10:45 a.m. at 2900 E. Markland Ave.
It will explain how God’s Word is the only answer that promises to transform lives from the inside out … spiritually, physically, mentally, emotionally, relationally, financially, and vocationally.
Visit mscKokomo.com for more information.
New Beginnings Christian Fellowship
“Jesus Christ is the Focus of the Mission” will be the title of Pastor Jeff Russell’s message at 10 a.m. Sunday at the church, 1900 S. Berkley Road, just north of Kokomo High School. It will be based on Matthew 16:13-19 and Hebrews 12:1-3, and is a part of the sermon series “God Has a Mission and His Mission Has a Church.”
People will be encouraged to live in the light of God’s mission, and the focus of God’s mission is his son, Jesus Christ.
There will be an Encounter Service at 6 p.m. Wednesday.
For more information, contact Pastor Russell at 765-776-0868.
Russiaville Friends Church
Tom Zobrist, father of Chicago Cubs player Ben Zobrist, will speak Aug. 25 at the church, 270 E. Main St. Seating is limited to the first 200 people.
His free presentation at 6 p.m. will focus on his book, “Look What God Can Do,” which describes how Ben was led to play baseball straight from high School. It also will discuss the role a parent plays when a child is choosing a college.
Second Missionary Baptist Church
“Then & Now … Reflecting for the Future” will be the theme as the church celebrates 20 years of the preaching ministry of the Rev. Dr. William J. Smith Jr. at 7 p.m. Friday at 818 Apperson Way N.
The celebration will begin with a concert by The Saint Stephen Baptist Church Choir from Louisville, Kentucky. Vendors will be available in the church’s activity center from 5 to 10 p.m.
South Side Christian Church
South Side, 201 E. Markland Ave., will welcome Pastor Karen A. Burkley as the new senior minister Sunday. Burkley will officially be installed as minister during the worship service at 10 a.m. A celebration lunch will follow.
A native of Ferdinand, Indiana, she comes to South Side from Stilesville Christian Church.
St. Luke’s United Methodist Church
Craft vendors may apply for the St. Luke’s United Methodist’s Angel Attic Bazaar, which will be 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. Oct. 12.
Booth rental is $30, and an application may be obtained by calling 765-210-2846 or the church office at 765-453-0555.
St. Patrick Catholic Church
The American Red Cross bloodmobile will be parked in the St. Patrick parking lot alongside North Washington Street from 1 to 6 p.m. Sept. 3.
All blood types are needed, especially type O and type O negative blood. Individuals can make an appointment to donate blood by visiting RedCrossBlood.org, calling 800-733-2767, by downloading the free American Red Cross blood donor app, or simply stop by the bloodmobile Sept. 3. The Red Cross has only a two-day supply of most blood types and blood is being distributed to hospitals faster than the donations are coming in. Type O negative blood can be transfused to patients with any blood type and is what emergency room personnel reach for when there’s no time to determine an accident victim’s blood type.
The blood drive is being sponsored by the Pro-Life Ministry at St. Patrick Church.
Cass County
Baptist Temple
Robert Moore will perform a series of organ recitals through August at the church, Seventh Street and Broadway in Logansport. The programs last approximately 30 minutes and begin at 4 p.m.
The remaining programs are: Friday, featuring Julia Jones, harpist; and Aug. 30, “Music from Opera.”
Tipton County
Curtisville Christian Church
Minister James Snapp Jr. will deliver the sermon “Is Jesus Late?” at 10:30 a.m. Sunday at 737 N. 600 East, about four miles northwest of Elwood.
Kempton Methodist Episcopal Church
“TRANSFORMED — What God Says About Every Essential Area of Our Lives” is the sermon series underway at the church, 208 S. West St.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.